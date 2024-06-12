Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing Charmed Aether SD-Core: Automated open source 5G mobile core network
We are excited to announce that Charmed Aether SD-Core – our automation solution for the open source 5G core networking software distributed by The 'Linux' Foundation – is available as a beta release.
Canonical ☛ Ubuntu Security Notices now available in OSV format
Canonical is now issuing Ubuntu Security Notices (USNs) in the open source OSV format. Using the information provided, developers can identify known third-party, open source dependency vulnerabilities that pose a genuine risk to their application and its environment.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Ubuntu Security Notices Now Available in OSV
In today's rapidly evolving open source ecosystem, managing vulnerabilities efficiently is crucial. That's why we're excited to share that Canonical is now issuing Ubuntu Security Notices (USNs) in the open source OSV format. This collaboration aims to simplify vulnerability management and enhance security for our users.
