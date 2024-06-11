Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Birthday Over at Tux Machines...
It brings sadness only to jealous people
-
[Meme] Fake Security If When You Ask Microsoft If It is Safe to Boot Into Linux
Classic UEFI mindset
New
-
Links 10/06/2024: Homeownership and The Wall CGI
Links for the day
-
NotABug.org as Another Cautionary Tale About Outsourcing One'e Code-forge (Relying on Other Parties)
Not "bashing", just pointing out a pattern
-
Gemini Links 10/06/2024: Planning Gemini Hosting Service and Gemini Table Markup
Links for the day
-
Revisiting Albania and Neighbouring Countries Where Windows Took the Plunge
a region of Europe (and some of it part of the EU) where GNU/Linux has decent adoption
-
[Meme] Irish Politicians Who Offer G.A.F.A.M. a Tax Evasion Haven (for Legalised Bribery)
Still no data on Ireland
-
Featuritis as Threat to Computer Security
Featuritis explained
-
His Last Tweet (July 2017)
No report to the police, 'justice' by social control media
-
[Meme] All That Will be Left is a Mountain of Fake Patents and Kangaroo Courts to Enforce/Endorse These
Can the European Union afford apathy on this blunder?
-
EPO Insiders' Report on Repeal of the Conditions of Employment (CoE) for Interpreters and Award of contract for Healthcare Insurance Administration Services
the EU is too focused on Putin's Russia to even care about its own corruption
-
When Microsoft Started the Chatbot/LLM Hype ("Bing Chat") Google Had 98% of the Largest African Market, Now It Has nearly 100%
While we're not arguing that Google Search [sic] and Android will emancipate these people
-
OpenSSH Must be Taken Very Seriously and Not Left for Microsoft/NSA/GCHQ to Handle
No distro should leave such critical packages at the hands of fake security crackpots
-
Links 10/06/2024: Microsoft's Phil Spencer Asserts that Mass Layoffs Are Growth, Microsoft/Windows/HP Bricking PCs Via ProBook Firmware Updates
Links for the day
-
Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Fell below 2% in Brasil This Month
Browser Market Share Brazil
-
[Meme] Totally Microsoft
Even screenshots are "AI" now!
-
Signs of Trouble for Microsoft in Brasil: Vista 11 Down Sharply While GNU/Linux Grows
Brasil has a huge population, second only to USA in the Americas
-
[Meme] The 'S' in 'GCHQ' Stands for Security
And the "D" in Debian stands for defamation
-
Jacob Appelbaum wanted SFTP package uploads to Debian
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Another Large Country Where Vista 11 Fell to Usage Levels No Better Than 16 Months Ago
converted to or replaced by GNU/Linux?
-
Why Microsoft is Grieving Deep Inside
Microsoft has no clear roadmap other than hype campaigns in Microsoft-sponsored sites
-
Gemini Protocol Turns 5 Exactly 10 Days From Now, Let's Encrypt CA Falls to 7.3% as Over 90% of Capsules Sign Their Own Certificates
Gemini Protocol officially turns 5 only 10 days from now
-
Links 09/06/2024: Facebook Enabling Online Fraud, Apple Already in Trouble for iOS 18 “Web Eraser” Tool
Links for the day
-
Microsoft as a Distant Third in Hong Kong
in Hong Kong, unlike in "proper" China, Google isn't blocked (yet)
-
United Kingdom: Microsoft Crashed Since 'Bing Chat' (LLM/Chatbot Hype), Google Search Rose Almost 3%
Contrary to what Microsoft-funded media wants people to think
-
Why IBM Bought Red Hat, According to Comments in thelayoff.com
From this past weekend
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 09, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, June 09, 2024
-
Suicides Don't Move Cases Forward
The whole thing has only been a total waste of time for everyone, except the unemployed "Lobsta", who turned online harassment against perceived enemies into a hobby that Canadian taxpayers foot the bill for
-
Integrity Fail & Debian Social Contract
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
