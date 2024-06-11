Tux Machines

AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-Order

The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.

Next-Generation SDR: LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition Enhances Raspberry Pi CM4 Capabilities

Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.

M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma

Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.

Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 127 include an updated screenshots feature that now lets you take screenshots of various :about: pages, as well as of file certain types like SVG, XML, and others, along with improved performance of capturing of large screenshots and improved accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support

The CachyOS June 2024 release introduces support for the T2 MacBook in the default CachyOS edition for those who want to install the Arch Linux-based distro on a supported MacBook device. However, adventurers are warned that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth won’t work out-of-the-box and they’ll have to patch the installed OS following these instructions.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Winamp-Skinned Audio Player on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you get Winamp-like audio player application on Ubuntu 24.04. That application is QMMP a free software music player written in Qt and licensed under GNU GPL and available on Ubuntu's official repository. Its prominent feature is, among others, capability to use other players' skins notably Winamp and XMMS. This player might give you nostalgic feelings of 1990's and 2000's computing without using software that does not respect your freedom. Now let's try it out.

news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024

A Happy Birthday To You Birds in Blossom ca 1905 Public Domain

Updated This Past Day

  Birthday Over at Tux Machines...
    It brings sadness only to jealous people
  [Meme] Fake Security If When You Ask Microsoft If It is Safe to Boot Into Linux
    Classic UEFI mindset

    New

  Links 10/06/2024: Homeownership and The Wall CGI
    Links for the day
  NotABug.org as Another Cautionary Tale About Outsourcing One'e Code-forge (Relying on Other Parties)
    Not "bashing", just pointing out a pattern
  Gemini Links 10/06/2024: Planning Gemini Hosting Service and Gemini Table Markup
    Links for the day
  Revisiting Albania and Neighbouring Countries Where Windows Took the Plunge
    a region of Europe (and some of it part of the EU) where GNU/Linux has decent adoption
  [Meme] Irish Politicians Who Offer G.A.F.A.M. a Tax Evasion Haven (for Legalised Bribery)
    Still no data on Ireland
  Featuritis as Threat to Computer Security
    Featuritis explained
  His Last Tweet (July 2017)
    No report to the police, 'justice' by social control media
  [Meme] All That Will be Left is a Mountain of Fake Patents and Kangaroo Courts to Enforce/Endorse These
    Can the European Union afford apathy on this blunder?
  EPO Insiders' Report on Repeal of the Conditions of Employment (CoE) for Interpreters and Award of contract for Healthcare Insurance Administration Services
    the EU is too focused on Putin's Russia to even care about its own corruption
  When Microsoft Started the Chatbot/LLM Hype ("Bing Chat") Google Had 98% of the Largest African Market, Now It Has nearly 100%
    While we're not arguing that Google Search [sic] and Android will emancipate these people
  OpenSSH Must be Taken Very Seriously and Not Left for Microsoft/NSA/GCHQ to Handle
    No distro should leave such critical packages at the hands of fake security crackpots
  Links 10/06/2024: Microsoft's Phil Spencer Asserts that Mass Layoffs Are Growth, Microsoft/Windows/HP Bricking PCs Via ProBook Firmware Updates
    Links for the day
  Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Fell below 2% in Brasil This Month
    Browser Market Share Brazil
  [Meme] Totally Microsoft
    Even screenshots are "AI" now!
  Signs of Trouble for Microsoft in Brasil: Vista 11 Down Sharply While GNU/Linux Grows
    Brasil has a huge population, second only to USA in the Americas
  [Meme] The 'S' in 'GCHQ' Stands for Security
    And the "D" in Debian stands for defamation
  Jacob Appelbaum wanted SFTP package uploads to Debian
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  Another Large Country Where Vista 11 Fell to Usage Levels No Better Than 16 Months Ago
    converted to or replaced by GNU/Linux?
  Why Microsoft is Grieving Deep Inside
    Microsoft has no clear roadmap other than hype campaigns in Microsoft-sponsored sites
  Gemini Protocol Turns 5 Exactly 10 Days From Now, Let's Encrypt CA Falls to 7.3% as Over 90% of Capsules Sign Their Own Certificates
    Gemini Protocol officially turns 5 only 10 days from now
  Links 09/06/2024: Facebook Enabling Online Fraud, Apple Already in Trouble for iOS 18 "Web Eraser" Tool
    Links for the day
  Microsoft as a Distant Third in Hong Kong
    in Hong Kong, unlike in "proper" China, Google isn't blocked (yet)
  United Kingdom: Microsoft Crashed Since 'Bing Chat' (LLM/Chatbot Hype), Google Search Rose Almost 3%
    Contrary to what Microsoft-funded media wants people to think
  Why IBM Bought Red Hat, According to Comments in thelayoff.com
    From this past weekend
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 09, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, June 09, 2024
  Suicides Don't Move Cases Forward
    The whole thing has only been a total waste of time for everyone, except the unemployed "Lobsta", who turned online harassment against perceived enemies into a hobby that Canadian taxpayers foot the bill for
  Integrity Fail & Debian Social Contract
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Our Goal for the Next Ten Years [original]
Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own
today's howtos
last batch of howtos
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
Don't Worry, Be Happy [original]
It brings sadness only to jealous people
Count to 20 and Make a Wish [original]
This site was always run by women
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024
The 191st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 9th, 2024.
 
Some of the latest articles
Perl Programming Leftovers
Perl picks
Open Hardware: 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and Framework 16 Laptop
Some hardware news that concerns GNU/Linux
Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Some back end and coding stuff
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories
Apache, Firefox, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This Week in Linux, and More
4 new episodes
Timur Kristóf's Work on Shaders
a pair of new articles
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Linux 6.10-rc3
Absolutely nothing stands out here
TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma
German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today that the company is working on an ARM-powered Linux laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC.
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 Update: Complete List of Eligible Devices
Amelia: A New Bash-Powered Arch Linux Installer
Amelia is a new Bash-powered Arch Linux installer focusing on automated
A lot of dying Linux boxes out there
A survey of company networks has revealed that here are a lot of Linux boxes out there which should be put out to pasture
Games: Gears of War, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Age of Mythology: Retold, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
HandBrake 1.8 Released with GTK4 UI, FFV1 Encoder + More
The popular, powerful, and cross-platform video converter HandBrake recently put out a new version with a notable improvement
Review: Endless OS 6.0.0
Endless OS is a Linux-based operating system which provides a simplified and streamlined user experience using a customized desktop environment forked from GNOME
Release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Today marks the release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Programming Leftovers and Devices
some Open Hardware too
GNUnet 0.21.2 and GNU World Order
GNU news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
mostly development updates
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA
today's howtos
mostly older howtos
Some of the latest articles
Happy Birthday, Tux Machines! [original]
Hopefully another 20 years to come
Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1
Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief.
Almost Grumpy [original]
Almost there now...
June 10: Tux Machines Turns 20! [original]
we will probably publish photos about a week later, focusing on the food and presentation
Is Linux the only platform left to escape AI?
There seems to be no article, blog post, or YouTube video published lately that does not mention something about AI
today's leftovers
half a dozen more stories
BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing
BSD news
Software: Showtime, Kate, XScreenSaver
updates on or releases of 3 applications
Security Leftovers
a little news about security
today's howtos
howtos for Sunday
Fedora Plans to Switch Anaconda Installer to Wayland
A proposal has been made for the upcoming Fedora 41
Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot
Ventoy 1.0.99, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings EFI enhancements and bug fixes
Your Default Linux Terminal Emulator Is Dull, So Take These Alternatives for a Spin
Bored with the default Linux terminal
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a desktop Linux distribution and live DVD based on Ubuntu
Best Free and Open Source Software
RocksDB is free and open source software
Some of the latest articles