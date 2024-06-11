Adventures With My New Chromebook

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024



I recently got a brand new Chromebook off of Amazon with the help of a good friend. An HP with a 120-gig HD and 16-gigs of RAM, 2 USB ports,HDMI port and an SD slot to go with the free 64-gig Micro SD card and adapter that came with it for free all for about $280 altogether. Not a bad deal if you ask me. Considering the price range of Chromebooks these days it's right down the middle, not too expensive, not too cheap. I got it out of the box, set up and logged in with my Google account within a matter of an hour or so and Bang! I had a new computer.

It made me feel better knowing that I could still get things going without any issues since I hadn't sat in front of a computer for a while. For someone who is online all the time when using a computer like me ChromeOS initially didn't feel much different than any other OS. The biggest difference is that there aren't many (if any) programs on the computer. Everything is done through the browser.

It came with most of the usual Google apps installed on it like Gmail, Drive, Docs, YouTube, Calendar and such. But if you're looking for the kinds of things you would get, or be able to install with a Windows or Mac computer, you're not going to get it. But for someone like me who has had a Gmail account since you needed an invite (some 20 years now) and have all your stuff online in your Google account anyway, you don't need it.

[...]

On a side note, I have been hearing a lot of good things about and looking at Zorin OS a fair amount but decided I wanted to go with Linux Mint because of my past experiences and familiarity with it. I plan on checking it out along with Peppermint, Endeavour and several others later but I'll save that for the future.

