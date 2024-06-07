Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ Panel advises CISA on how to improve industry-government collaboration project
The adopted recommendations include not getting waylaid from the central mission of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.
CubicleNate ☛ Hardware failure on IPFire | Blathering
As I was getting ready to call it quits for the day, relax and watch something nerdy on YouTube when I had a catastrophic hardware failure on my IP fire router, firewall system.
Security Week ☛ Researchers Show How Malware Could Steal backdoored Windows Recall Data
Cybersecurity researchers are demonstrating how malware could steal data collected by the new backdoored Windows Recall feature.
Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Webex Bugs Following Exposure of German Government Meetings
Cisco has released a security advisory after researchers discovered that the German government’s Webex meetings were exposed.
SANS ☛ Brute Force Attacks Against Watchguard VPN Endpoints, (Wed, Jun 5th)
If you have a pulse and work in information security (or are a new scraping script without a pulse), you have probably seen reports of attacks against VPN endpoints. Running any VPN without strong authentication has been negligent for years, but in recent times, ransomware gangs, in particular, picked them off pretty quickly.
TechRepublic ☛ Cisco Talos: LilacSquid Threat Actor Targets Multiple Sectors Worldwide With PurpleInk Malware
Find out how the cyberespionage threat actor LilacSquid operates, and then learn how to protect your business from this security risk.
Security Week ☛ ‘NsaRescueAngel’ Backdoor Account Again Discovered in Zyxel Products
Critical vulnerabilities in discontinued Zyxel NAS products allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code and OS commands.
Dhole Moments ☛ Towards Federated Key Transparency
In late 2022, I blogged about the work needed to develop a specification for end-to-end encryption for the fediverse. I sketched out some of the key management components on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , and then the public work abruptly stalled. A few of you have wondered what’s the deal with that.
Cyber Security News ☛ Targetcompany Ransomware Group Employs Linux Variant To Attack ESXi Environments [Ed: The issue here is not Linux but proprietary junk on top of that]
Trend Micro ☛ TargetCompany’s Linux Variant Targets ESXi Environments [Ed: Proprietary software is the problem here, not "Linux"]
Discovered in June 2021, The TargetCompany ransomware is tracked by Trend Micro as “Water Gatpanapun” and has a leak site under the name “Mallox.” We have observed that the group’s activity is highest in Taiwan, India, Thailand, and South Korea this year.
Cyber Security News ☛ PoC Exploit Released for Linux Kernel Privilege Escalation Vulnerability [Ed: Not a severe attack; helps distract from far bigger blunders at Microsoft, for instance]
A Proof-of-Concept (PoC) exploit has been released for a critical privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel.
The vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-3390 has raised alarms due to its potential to allow attackers to gain elevated privileges on affected systems.