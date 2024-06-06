Microsoft hit with EU privacy complaints over schools’ use of 365 Education suite
Privacy rights nonprofit noyb has just lodged two complaints with Austria’s data protection authority.
The complaints examine the use of Microsoft’s cloud software by schools. The first one focuses on transparency and legal basis issues. noyb says it’s concerned minors’ data is being processed unlawfully — and its press release hits out at what it dubs “consistently vague” information provided by the tech giant about how children’s information is used.
The bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets out a high expectation of protection for children’s data. Transparency and accountability must be keystones whenever minors’ information is processed. A lawful basis is also required. Confirmed breaches of the regime can attract fines of up to 4% of global annual turnover, which could scale to billions of dollars in Microsoft’s case.