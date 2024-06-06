Can You Use Raspberry Pi 5 as a Desktop Computer?
It's been several months since Raspberry Pi 5 was first released. I wanted to try it then but getting the latest version of Raspberry Pi has always been tricky.
So, I shared this problem with Raspberry Pi folks and they were kind enough to send me one.
But I didn't start writing a review immediately. I prefer using the devices for a considerable time before sharing my opinion on it.
And I wanted to use the device as a regular desktop for some time. I mean the Raspberry Pi is not necessarily a low-end device anymore. So why not use it as your regular PC?