Windows Total Cost of Ownership Stories

The United States is working with like-minded allies and partners to ensure that the digital world reflects and reinforces our shared democratic values. Countries around the world are seeking to advance an affirmative, human rights-respecting vision of technology’s benefits, while simultaneously working to counter the misuse of technology and the rise of digital authoritarianism.

To meet this challenge, the 2023 and 2024 Summits for Democracy highlighted the commitment of the United States and over 70 countries to advancing an affirmative vision of an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, accessible, and secure Internet; combatting the proliferation and misuse of digital technologies like commercial spyware; and shaping emerging technologies to align with democratic values and human rights. Many of those countries work alongside the United States to support Internet freedom and protect human rights worldwide through the reedom Online Coalition. In 2023, the United States assumed the chair of the Freedom Online Coalition and strengthened the coalition’s work to shape the standards and norms that underpin Internet freedom.

CISA launched the High Risk Community Protection Initiative to partner with communities who are at heightened risk of advanced persistent threat targeting and have limited capacity to provide for their own defense. CISA has partnered with civil society organizations and technology companies to develop resources which advance the cybersecurity of civil society. Through the Strategic Dialogue on Cybersecurity of Civil Society Under Threat of Transnational Repression, CISA has worked with stakeholders in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Japan, New Zealand, and Norway to advance global efforts to strengthen the cybersecurity of civil society and improve its resilience to transnational repression.