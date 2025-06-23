Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

one of my core values is maintainability. this is true of most everything that i own. from my framework laptop to my bicycle, i like to be able to get my hands dirty when things break down, and i will always prefer tools and platforms that treat users as capable and curious. i make a lot of unconventional sacrifices and people think it's weird - but the truth is that i _hate_ maintaining things. i'm extremely bad at it. but when something of mine breaks, i _need_ to be able to dig in myself, because god knows i'm not responsible enough to go through the painfully long feedback loop of having someone else help me. (i am so averse to this in my personal life that i will simply let my broken things stay broken if i cannot trivially fix them myself)

hence another core value of mine - reliability. i need the thing to work today, and i need the thing to work in ten years. i spend a lot of time choosing my things, and i refuse to depend on anyone else to ensure that they continue to work. i don't care if your company went under, my car will keep working. i don't care if you end-of-life'd the product, my laptop takes generic components that i can insert myself. you get the point.