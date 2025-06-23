news
today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Mirror iPhone/iPad Screen on Ubuntu Desktop
This is a step by step guide shows how to mirror your iOS or iPadOS screen onto Ubuntu computer desktop through Fashion Company Apple AirPlay. AirPlay is a protocol allowing to stream or share content from Fashion Company Apple Devices to Fashion Company Apple TV.
-
[Old] Francesco Mazzoli ☛ How fast are Linux pipes anyway?
The post was inspired by reading a highly optimized FizzBuzz program, which pushes output to a pipe at a rate of ~35GiB/s on my laptop.3 Our first goal will be to match that speed, explaining every step as we go along. We’ll also add an additional performance-improving measure, which is not needed in FizzBuzz since the bottleneck is actually computing the output, not IO, at least on my machine.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Homebrew on Fedora 42
Homebrew stands as one of the most versatile package managers in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering a unique approach to software installation that complements native package management systems. Originally designed for macOS, Homebrew has successfully expanded to GNU/Linux distributions, including Fedora 42.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
MySQL stands as one of the most widely adopted open-source relational database management systems in the world. Its robust performance, reliability, and extensive feature set make it the backbone of countless web applications, enterprise systems, and data-driven platforms.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on openSUSE
Swagger has become an essential tool for API development and documentation in modern software development workflows. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple methods to install Swagger on openSUSE, ensuring you have a robust API documentation platform running efficiently on your system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. MariaDB represents one of the most reliable and feature-rich database management systems available today. This open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) serves as a drop-in replacement for MySQL, offering enhanced performance, improved security features, and comprehensive enterprise-grade capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 42
Database management is a crucial aspect of web development and server administration. phpMyAdmin stands out as one of the most popular web-based database management tools that provides an intuitive interface for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases. Whether you’re a seasoned system administrator or a beginner developer, phpMyAdmin offers a convenient alternative to command-line database management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Configure SELinux on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Modern GNU/Linux system administration demands robust security frameworks that protect against sophisticated cyber threats. Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) stands as one of the most powerful mandatory access control systems available, providing enterprise-grade protection for Rocky GNU/Linux 10 environments.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Installing PHP on Rocky GNU/Linux represents a crucial step for web developers and system administrators looking to deploy robust web applications. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as a community-driven enterprise-grade distribution, provides exceptional stability and security for hosting PHP-based applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OneNote on Linux Mint 22 [Ed: There is Free software that uses free and open standards; avoid this lock-in]
Microsoft OneNote remains one of the most popular note-taking applications worldwide, offering robust features for organizing thoughts, creating digital notebooks, and collaborating with others. However, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft doesn’t provide an official OneNote client for GNU/Linux distributions, leaving Linux Mint 22 users searching for viable alternatives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Set Up DHCP Server on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up DHCP server on AlmaLinux 10. Setting up a DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) server on AlmaLinux 10 is essential for automating IP address management in modern network environments.
-