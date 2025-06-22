news

8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try

After a lifetime spent navigating the ever-evolving landscape of Linux, from those early days of dial-up and painstakingly compiled kernels, Jack Wallen has seen countless distributions rise, shine briefly, and sometimes fade away. He has wrestled with minimalist installations that demanded more command-line fu than a Jedi Master, and explored behemoths loaded with so much software you’d never find half of it.

Through it all, a few distributions have consistently impressed him, either through their innovation, their rock-solid stability, or simply their ability to make the open-source desktop a joy to use.

This isn’t a definitive “best of” list — the beauty of Linux lies in its diversity, and the ideal distro is a deeply personal choice. But here are eight Jack Wallen has recommended in TNS. Each pushes the boundaries or simply gets the job done with exceptional polish.