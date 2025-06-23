news
qBittorrent 5.1.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Improves Wayland Support
qBittorrent 5.1.1 is here almost two months after qBittorrent 5.1 to improve support for Wayland sessions for Linux users who encountered issues with the preview not opening, as well as to add a fallback for the random number generator for Linux systems.
This release improves the WebUI by making the General tab text selectable by default, adding versioning to local preferences, making the multi-rename search and replace fields use a monospace font, fixing the wrong replacement sequence in IPv6 string, fixing path autofill in set location and new category, and fixing a memory leak.