news
Official Announcement: MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64 - Major Update Available!
We're thrilled to announce a significant update for MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64! This release is packed with enhancements and optimizations to give you an even smoother, more secure, and higher-performing user experience.
Available starting today, this update introduces substantial under-the-hood changes and careful refinements, all designed to ensure you have the best possible experience.