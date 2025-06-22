news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Doing a Jack Baty...?
Yeahhhhh, still pretty complex, right? But hear me out, peeps. By making these changes, I wouldn't have 95% of my online life wrapped up in a website that I built. I'm not a dev, people. There's a good chance this house of cards could all come tumbling down at some point—and that worries me.
-
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: GNU Press Shop is open! FSF 40 gear, books & more -- now until July 28
The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) summer fundraiser is underway, and that means the GNU Press Shop is open!
-
-
Programming/Development
-
KDAB ☛ Documenting the Big Picture
Documenting software architecture isn't just about diagrams - it's about preserving the reasoning behind design decisions. This post explores why high-level documentation matters, how to write it effectively, and which tools and models (like C4 and arc42) help maintain clarity and consistency over time.
-
Hackaday ☛ The Most Satisfying Way To Commit
Have you ever finished up a bit of code and thought that typing “git push” in a terminal is just not a satisfying finish? So did [penumbriel], so he built a big red button he could smash instead.
-
Rust
-
Hackaday ☛ If Your Kernel Development Is A Little Rusty
To paraphrase an old joke: How do you know if someone is a Rust developer? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you. There is a move to put Rust everywhere, even in the Linux kernel. Not going fast enough for you? Then check out Asterinas — an effort to create a Linux-compatible kernel totally in Rust.
-
-