posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2025



Quoting: Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release! – ar.xjuan.Blog —

I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda, a simple Wayland compositor widget for Gtk 4 which can be used to embed other processes windows in your Gtk 4 application.

The main feature of this release is dmabuf support which allow clients to use hardware accelerated libraries for their rendering brought to you by Val Packet!