news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
-
Applications
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.14: Named Pipes, Find-Exec, Ansible Cron, Dockman and More
Here’s your curated dose of GNU/Linux news, tutorials, and updates to keep you informed and productive in your open-source journey.
* Find with exec
* Named and unnamed pipes in Linux
* Container lifeycycle commands
* Clickhouse and Dockman
* And regular dose of important news, tips and memes
-
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Fall of Rise of Industry 2
No, I do not recommend Rise of Industry 2 in its current state, there are plenty of bugs, and poor design decisions to hinder your enjoyment of the game. I also find it hard to believe it will get better soon, as I did not see a clear roadmap during my time writing this, but I hope the devs, SomaSim, prove me wrong eventually. Note: They are different devs from the first game of the franchise, which I did not play, so I will not make comparisons. It is not common for me to start with the conclusion, and it is with heavy heart that I wrote it, as many devs put their labour and love on their projects that are not always successful. But there are many problems with the game in its current form, preventing anyone from endorsing it honestly.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/25
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Week 25 of 2025 brought us five snapshots — 0612, 0613, 0614, 0616, and 0617 — packed with updates and fixes from all corners of the project. It’s awesome to see everyone’s work coming together to keep things fresh and smooth. Let’s take a quick look at what landed this week and get ready to keep pushing openSUSE forward!
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Unleashing multimodal magic with RamaLama [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, hype, and nonsense]
The world of Hey Hi (AI) is rapidly evolving, and with it, the need for flexible, powerful, and easily deployable models. At Red Hat, we're always looking for ways to empower developers to build the next generation of intelligent applications. That's why we're thrilled to highlight RamaLama's new multimodal feature, bringing cutting-edge vision-language models (VLMs) directly to your fingertips, seamlessly integrated with the power of containers.
-
Red Hat ☛ GuideLLM: Evaluate LLM deployments for real-world inference
-
-
Debian Family
-
LWN ☛ Tag2upload is now ready for experimentation
Debian's long-awaited tag2upload service is now ready for Debian maintainers to use in some circumstances. Tag2upload makes it easier for maintainers to upload packages, by allowing them to push a signed Git commit that will automatically be picked up and built, instead of pushing a build from their local machine. LWN covered the discussion around the service in July of last year. With the timing of its readiness, it's likely to become more useful once Debian 13 ("trixie") is released.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Using Bazzite GNU/Linux on the Atari VCS (2021) console
Video: Using Bazzite GNU/Linux on the Atari VCS (2021) console
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 325: The Laugh Track Machine, DIY USB-C Power Cables, And Plastic Punches
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Al Williams caught up after a week-long hiatus. There was a lot to talk about, including clocks, DIY USB cables, and more.
-
-