GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

No, I do not recommend Rise of Industry 2 in its current state, there are plenty of bugs, and poor design decisions to hinder your enjoyment of the game. I also find it hard to believe it will get better soon, as I did not see a clear roadmap during my time writing this, but I hope the devs, SomaSim, prove me wrong eventually. Note: They are different devs from the first game of the franchise, which I did not play, so I will not make comparisons. It is not common for me to start with the conclusion, and it is with heavy heart that I wrote it, as many devs put their labour and love on their projects that are not always successful. But there are many problems with the game in its current form, preventing anyone from endorsing it honestly.