postmarketOS 25.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings Support for New Devices and systemd
Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.
This release also comes with mobile-config-thunderbird for turning Mozilla Thunderbird into a mobile-friendly app, initial camera support for the OnePlus 6, Motorola Moto E5 Plus, Motorola Moto G5s, Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Standard, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A phones, as well as audio and charging support for MSM89x7 devices.