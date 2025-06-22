news
today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Setup aMule to Download ED2K in Ubuntu 24.04
Got ED2K download link, but don’t know how to open it? Try aMule, eMule based app that works in most GNU/Linux Distributions. ED2K (aka eDonkey2000) is a peer to peer file sharing network. The original project has discontinued, but the popular open-source fork eMule is still alive.
-
CSS Tricks ☛ Color Everything in CSS
In CSS, the most used color space is the standard RGB (sRGB) color space, which, as you can see in the last image, leaves a lot of colors out. However, in CSS, we can use modern RGB color spaces with a lot more colors through the color() function, such as display-p3, prophoto-rgb, and rec2020.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Apache HTTP Server remains the backbone of modern web infrastructure, powering over 35% of all websites globally. Rocky Linux, as an enterprise-grade operating system and direct successor to CentOS, provides the perfect foundation for hosting robust web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on Fedora 42
Kubernetes has revolutionized container orchestration, but setting up a full cluster can be overwhelming for developers and newcomers. Minikube solves this challenge by providing a lightweight, single-node Kubernetes cluster that runs locally on your machine. For Fedora 42 users, this powerful tool opens the door to seamless container development and testing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on Fedora 42
Monitorix stands as one of the most powerful yet lightweight monitoring solutions for GNU/Linux systems, providing comprehensive insights into system performance and network resources. For Fedora 42 users seeking a reliable monitoring tool with minimal resource consumption, Monitorix offers an excellent solution with its rich visualization capabilities and extensive customization options.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Fedora 42
Changing your hostname on Fedora 42 is a fundamental system administration task that every GNU/Linux user should master. Whether you’re setting up a new server, organizing your home network, or simply want a more personalized system identifier, understanding how to properly modify your hostname ensures seamless network operations and system identification.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on AlmaLinux 10
Nginx stands as one of the most powerful and widely adopted web servers in the modern digital landscape. Its exceptional performance, scalability, and robust architecture make it the preferred choice for hosting websites, serving web applications, and managing reverse proxy configurations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Nginx stands as one of the most powerful and efficient web servers available today, serving millions of websites worldwide with exceptional performance and reliability. When combined with Rocky GNU/Linux 10’s enterprise-grade stability, this combination creates an ideal foundation for production web environments.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on openSUSE
Backing up your system is one of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects of system administration. Whether you’re a system administrator managing multiple machines or an individual user concerned about data integrity, having a reliable backup solution is essential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on AlmaLinux 10
System monitoring is crucial for maintaining server performance and identifying potential issues before they impact your infrastructure. Monitorix stands out as a lightweight, comprehensive monitoring solution that provides detailed insights into your AlmaLinux 10 system’s health and performance metrics.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to delete a user on Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to delete a user in Linux.
Deleting a user in GNU/Linux is very easy. However, when removing a user it won't automatically delete the user's files, including the home directory.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to change Hostname in any GNU/Linux distro
hostnamectlcommand can be used to change the hostname in any GNU/Linux distro that uses systemd as init system.
Instead of editing the hostname file manually, you can use the
hostnamectlcommand to set a hostname.
-
Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy Basics – How to Include Standard Operating Procedures in Your Task Management
I love SOPs, or for those unfamiliar with this abbreviation, Standard Operating Procedures.
-
Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4 (WKS)
At the moment that is a hack installing almost all of required packages (except ttf-*-*) from Fedora 42 repos instead of AUR. I've setup "kgx" via Copr Repos.