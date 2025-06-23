Tux Machines

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2025

Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

When I first read about the LastOSLinux and its mission to essentially be a spin of Linux Mint for people migrating from Windows, I was a bit sceptical. Linux Mint is already a capable desktop distribution which is geared toward beginners and is configured in a way to make the transition from Windows to Linux fairly painless. Over the past 15 years I've handed Linux novices laptops with Linux Mint installed and they've generally found the transition to be a smooth one. I was curious if LastOS could improve on the situation at all and, if so, how it could clear Linux Mint's high bar for ease of use and consistent quality.

I will say that LastOS's first impressions were good. The distribution has a nice theme, it uses the friendly Calamares installer, and it worked well with my hardware. Once installed, I found LastOS ships with lots of software people moving from Windows will probably appreciate. WINE is included, there is an office suite, the popular-on-windows Chrome browser is installed for us, and there is an installer for Steam in the application menu. All of these things seem likely to appeal to Windows refugees.

There were some issues during my trial, most of them relating to installing and launching new applications. For example, having the package mirrors default to a specific server on the far side of the world was a problem - both in terms of speed and package synchronization. Using a CDN or picking a mirror at install time would have worked out better. Not having the update manager work on my first day was certainly a problem and not one that a new Linux user would likely to be able to fix on their own.

The LL Store application technically worked, but it is harder to navigate that Mint Install and provides less information while presenting a less flexible experience. I feel as though the developer could have made a better experience by creating their own repository of Deb packages and enabling it in Mint's software centre and it would have made for a better, smoother experience. Adding yet another package manager, one which doesn't look or act like most other software centres, is likely to confuse people. Likewise, LL Launcher sometimes displayed launchers for new applications, but only ones from LL Store and then only sometimes. Having yet another place from which to launch programs and one which isn't reliable is, again, just going to confuse people.

In other words, when LastOSLinux is just tweaking and polishing Linux Mint (setting up a dark theme, adding a welcome window, extending WINE support, and providing documentation) it does very well. These were all welcome adjustments to what I consider a great distribution. Where LastOS struggles is with its own, custom applications. They are new and awkward to use at this stage. They are not well explained yet in the documentation and not reliable. LastOS feels like a project which started as a good customization of Linux Mint, but then got too ambitious and overextended itself. (Or took on too many new features before they were polished.) It's a good early effort, but the problems introduced by LastOS outweigh the benefits the distribution provides over its parent.

About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
 
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time
When you get on Linux for the first time
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With
If you're thinking of getting into the world of Linux
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server
I’ve tried both Proxmox and Ubuntu Linux in various configurations
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda
Enterprise Linux Security and Android "Apps" on Raspberry Pi
2 links for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025
The 245th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 23rd, 2025.
postmarketOS 25.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings Support for New Devices and systemd
postmarketOS 25.06 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
Linux users are finally realizing what it takes to help others make the switch
Linux has always struggled to attract enough mainstream PC owners to make the switch from Windows
You Can Get KDE's Dolphin File Manager on Windows, and It’s Weird
Dolphin is the default file manager on the KDE desktop
Official Announcement: MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64 - Major Update Available!
designed to ensure you have the best possible experience
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux stories
Security Leftovers
patches and attacks
Programming: Another Fake 'Survey' (Microsoft Sponsored), R, Python
some coding relared picks
Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Printing, Right To Repair, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
idroot and more
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon
Previously, Easy has Audacious music player
Android Leftovers
Google Drive for Android gets a video player upgrade and better upload tools
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released
A very long awaited milestone has been reached
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem
Rocky Linux delivers stability
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar
If you're looking for an outstanding mix of familiarity, reliability, ease of management and customization, SolydXK should not be overlooked
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later
North Korea is an interesting country to look at from a technology perspective
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro
I love the idea that my computer is free from spyware
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try
The world of Linux is constantly evolving, with new distributions emerging and existing ones refining their approach
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)
Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Tux Machines and Prevailing in Court [original]
Microsofters spent a fortune in vain
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Standards: Open Document Format (ODF), DER, miniDVD
ODF and more
Security Leftovers
patches, breaches, and more
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report
GNOME outlines
Web Browsers/Web Software Leftovers
mostly Web related
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Security Leftovers
many incidents and such
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Linux related
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and some FOSS
today's howtos
idroot and more
Audiocasts and New GNU/Linux Videos
Invidious mostly
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Kindergarten 3, and More
latest 10 from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
One of the best RPGs of all time is coming to Android on August 5
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Free and Open Source Software
Critter is a chess UCI engine
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!
This week we released Plasma 6.4
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever
There's also a list of five reasons to upgrade your old computer to Linux, which are...
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds
Security Leftovers
incidents mostly
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
stories on various aspects, some software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security Leftovers
Security picks for now
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, RP2040, and More
Hardware projects
Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam
Steam picks