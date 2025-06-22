news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



KMyMoney 5.2.0 released – bembel.net

A very long awaited milestone has been reached: Today the KMyMoney team announces the availability of the latest stable version of its Personal Finance Manager together with its companion library Alkimia..

Since the last stable release almost 3 years ago, the developers made 3440 changes to the main code base and 800+ changes to the Alkimia library.

Here’s an overview of some major functionality changes and improvements made among all the little bug fixes along the way (with more details on a separate page):