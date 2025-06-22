news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



Quoting: Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That's a Problem —

Rocky Linux, an RHEL-based fork created by Gregory Kurtzer—the same guy who birthed CentOS—has built a strong reputation over the past few years as one of the top and most trusted alternatives to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Just a few days ago, the distro rolled out its brand-new major release—Rocky Linux 10—based on RHEL 10, and it got me thinking about a few things.

As you know, three names primarily come up regarding free RHEL replacements: AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and Oracle Linux. While Oracle tends to be less popular among Linux enthusiasts—mostly for historical reasons that I think aren’t entirely fair—both Rocky and Alma have been warmly embraced by everyday Linux users and the business segment.