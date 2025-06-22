news

Quoting: XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut —

On the summer solstice—the longest day of the year—Enrico Weigelt unveiled Xlibre 25.0, a fresh fork of the aging Xorg X server. The fork aims to revitalize the decades-old display server with much-needed updates, security fixes, and a more open development philosophy.

In case you missed it, this new project stirred up quite a bit of buzz and sparked heated debates in the open-source community. It emerged as a direct response to what contributors describe as stagnation and resistance to change within the official Xorg project.

According to Weigelt, the decision to fork came after months of frustration with the Xorg maintainers—primarily associated with IBM/Red Hat—who allegedly blocked substantial contributions and new features.