XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
On the summer solstice—the longest day of the year—Enrico Weigelt unveiled Xlibre 25.0, a fresh fork of the aging Xorg X server. The fork aims to revitalize the decades-old display server with much-needed updates, security fixes, and a more open development philosophy.
In case you missed it, this new project stirred up quite a bit of buzz and sparked heated debates in the open-source community. It emerged as a direct response to what contributors describe as stagnation and resistance to change within the official Xorg project.
According to Weigelt, the decision to fork came after months of frustration with the Xorg maintainers—primarily associated with IBM/Red Hat—who allegedly blocked substantial contributions and new features.
New version of X.org X11, Xlibre fork gathers support
The project was begun by developer Enrico Weigelt, who had already featured in The Register more than once before this move. About four years ago, Linus Torvalds rebuked him for spreading anti-vaxxer misinformation on the Linux Kernel Mailing List. Weigelt surfaced again a year ago with some patches to improve refresh rate handling on multihead X11 setups, and a new tool he called the "Xorg testing ground," used to build and test the X.org server in a jail. That can now be found on GitHub, as Weigelt's account on Freedesktop.org was closed.