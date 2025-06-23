Tux Machines

Tux Machines

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Free and Open Source Software

About Plasma’s X11 session

  
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.

 
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default

  
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default

 
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution

  
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch

 
XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut

  
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11

 
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

  
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products


  
 


 
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time

  
When you get on Linux for the first time

 
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With

  
If you're thinking of getting into the world of Linux

 
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server

  
I’ve tried both Proxmox and Ubuntu Linux in various configurations

 
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10

  
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons

 
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25

  
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows

 
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!

  
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda

 
Enterprise Linux Security and Android "Apps" on Raspberry Pi

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

  
The 245th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 23rd, 2025.

 
postmarketOS 25.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings Support for New Devices and systemd

  
postmarketOS 25.06 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.

 
Linux users are finally realizing what it takes to help others make the switch

  
Linux has always struggled to attract enough mainstream PC owners to make the switch from Windows

 
You Can Get KDE's Dolphin File Manager on Windows, and It’s Weird

  
Dolphin is the default file manager on the KDE desktop

 
Official Announcement: MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64 - Major Update Available!

  
designed to ensure you have the best possible experience

 
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon

  
Previously, Easy has Audacious music player

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Drive for Android gets a video player upgrade and better upload tools

 
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released

  
A very long awaited milestone has been reached

 
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem

  
Rocky Linux delivers stability

 
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

  
If you're looking for an outstanding mix of familiarity, reliability, ease of management and customization, SolydXK should not be overlooked

 
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later

  
North Korea is an interesting country to look at from a technology perspective

 
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro

  
I love the idea that my computer is free from spyware

 
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try

  
The world of Linux is constantly evolving, with new distributions emerging and existing ones refining their approach

 
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)

  
Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system

 
Tux Machines and Prevailing in Court [original]

  
Microsofters spent a fortune in vain

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon

  
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025

 
Android Leftovers

  
One of the best RPGs of all time is coming to Android on August 5

 
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

  
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.4

 
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever

  
There's also a list of five reasons to upgrade your old computer to Linux, which are...

 
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds

  
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds

 
