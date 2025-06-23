Free and Open Source Software

news
LogoRRR - cross-platform log analysis tool - LinuxLinks
LogoRRR is billed as a powerful desktop application designed to simplify the analysis of text files for recurring patterns.
Whether you’re searching for specific events in log files or analysing any other type of text file, LogoRRR makes the process effortless and efficient.
High Tide is an unofficial TIDAL music client - LinuxLinks
High Tide is a third party unofficial TIDAL music client. Listen to your favorite music from your desktop or mobile Linux device at the highest quality.
Algernon - small self-contained pure-Go web server - LinuxLinks
Algernon is a mall self-contained pure-Go web server with Lua, Teal, Markdown, Ollama, HTTP/2, QUIC, Redis, SQLite and PostgreSQL support.
It uses Uses Bolt (built-in), MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite or Redis (recommended) for the database backend, permissions2 for handling users and permissions, gopher-lua for interpreting and running Lua, optional Teal for type-safe Lua scripting, http2 for serving HTTP/2, QUIC for serving over QUIC, gomarkdown/markdown for Markdown rendering, amber for Amber templates, Pongo2 for Pongo2 templates, Sass(SCSS) and GCSS for CSS preprocessing. logrus is used for logging, goja-babel for converting from JSX to JavaScript, tollbooth for rate limiting, pie for plugins and graceful for graceful shutdowns.
WSJT-X is designed for weak-signal digital communication by amateur radio - LinuxLinks
FT4 and FT8 are operationally similar but use T/R cycles only 7.5 and 15 s long, respectively. MSK144 is designed for Meteor Scatter on the VHF bands. These modes offer enhanced message formats with support for nonstandard callsigns and some popular contests.
FST4 and FST4W are designed particularly for the LF and MF bands. On these bands their fundamental sensitivities are better than other WSJT-X modes with the same sequence lengths, approaching the theoretical limits for their rates of information throughput. FST4 is optimized for two-way QSOs, while FST4W is for quasi-beacon transmissions of WSPR-style messages. FST4 and FST4W do not require the strict, independent time synchronization and phase locking of modes like EbNaut.
WSJT-X is free and open source software.