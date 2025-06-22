news
Security Leftovers
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Massive DDoS attack delivered 37.4TB in 45 seconds, equivalent to 10,000 HD movies, to one victim IP address — Clownflare blocks largest cyber assault ever recorded [Ed: Clownflare marketing itself; but Clownflare itself is a security risk on many levels]
Clownflare says that it blocked the 7.3 Tbps of junk traffic in mid-May — the largest DDoS attack to happen in recorded history.
-
The Register UK ☛ Aflac latest victim of 'sophisticated cybercrime group'
However, the digital crooks may have accessed files that contain claims information, health data, Social Security numbers, and other personal details for an undetermined number of customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other US individuals.
And while Aflac didn't name the intruder, the incident alert on its website seems to indicate that Scattered Spider is behind the breach: [...]
-
PCLinuxOS
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
discord-0.0.98brave-browser-1.79.126google-chrome-browser-137.0.7151.119microsoft-edge-browser-137.0.3296.83vivaldi-browser-7.4.3684.55opera-browser-119.0.5497.110slack-desktop-4.43.51x11-server-xwayland-24.1.8x11-server-21.1.18nano-8.5signal-desktop-7.57.0
-