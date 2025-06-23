news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2025



Quoting: 4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time —

When you get on Linux for the first time, it can be overwhelming just how much free software is available to you. After years of futzing around on Linux devices, I have some fairly uncommon software I've adopted for work and for play.

One of my more unique hobbies for an American is drinking hot tea—and not just when I'm getting ready for bed or feeling sick. I'm steeping leaves daily, and a timer that can track how long I've been steeping is very useful to me. I sometimes use an Android app for tea timers, but on my Linux desktops, I use KTeaTime.

It's a little widget that lives in the KDE Plasma system tray and lets me set a timer for the tea. You just select a timer preset based on the type of tea, and the icon will show a little animated countdown, and an alert will sound when the steeping timer completes.