Programming: Another Fake 'Survey' (Microsoft Sponsored), R, Python
The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: January 2025 [Ed: It's a phony 'survey' that pretends what Microsoft control is everything that exists]
The data source used for the GitHub portion of the analysis is the GitHub Archive.
Rlang ☛ Beyond ARMA-GARCH: leveraging any statistical model for volatility forecasting
A flexible hybrid approach to probabilistic stock forecasting that combines statistical model with ARCH effects, offering an alternative to traditional ARMA-GARCH models
Rlang ☛ It’s a linear world – approximately; and the "Rule of 72"
You are probably familiar with the "Rule of 72" in investing: if an investment compounds at annual interest rate i, then the number of years for money to double is approximately 72 / i.
Rlang ☛ ggplot2 4.0.0 is coming and why ultimately it’s on YOU to ensure your environments are reproducible
It looks like a major update to {ggplot2} is coming (version 4.0.0), where Posit is switching the internals from S3 to S7.
Python