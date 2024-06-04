Another 1,500+ Workers Laid Off at Microsoft
Microsoft layoffs hit HoloLens, Azure cloud teams
On Monday, Microsoft announced layoffs reportedly affecting around 1,000 employees. As reported previously by CNBC, the mixed reality department working on HoloLens 2 is one of the areas affected. Separately, Business Insider reported that Azure for Operators and Mission Engineering has also seen cuts of “hundreds” of employees.
This round of layoffs comes more than a year after Microsoft laid off more than 10,000 people, and CEO Satya Nadella said the company was changing its hardware portfolio. Since then, Microsoft has closed its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, invested heavily in AI, and recently begun a push for “AI PCs” with a new round of Surface devices powered by Qualcomm chips.
Microsoft reportedly plans layoffs at Azure cloud division amid cost-cutting measures
Microsoft Corp. is reportedly preparing to lay off hundreds of employees from its Azure cloud business amid ongoing layoffs across the tech industry as various tech companies seek to rein in costs.
Business Insider, citing people familiar with the matter, claims that the layoffs will affect at least a couple of teams, including Azure for Operations and Mission Engineering. One of the sources also claims that the Azure for Operations layoffs could involve as many as 1,500 job cuts.