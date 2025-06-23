news
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Testing an OpenRewrite recipe
The nominal approach involves a couple of out-of-the-box classes; it requires a new dependency. I didn’t do it before, so now is a good time: let’s introduce a BOM to align all of OpenRewrite’s dependencies: [...]
[Old] Northwestern University ☛ A Macro Story
This is a story about a real macro used by a number of programmers at the Institute for the Learning Sciences for years. It is an example of how not to design and implement a macro.
The creator of the macro was an adept Lisp programmer. He understood how macros worked, how to use backquote to define them, and so on.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Discover C++26’s compile-time reflection
Herb Sutter just announced that the verdict is in: C++26, the next version of C++, will include compile-time reflection. Reflection in programming languages means that you have access the code’s own structure. For example, you can take a class, and enumerate its methods. For example, you could receive a class, check whether it contains a … Continue reading Discover C++26’s compile-time reflection
Week 3 on Merkuro (GSoC 2025)
For week three, I finished resolving the configuration window issue for the EteSync resource by hiding the default configuration window and programmatically linking the wizard’s “Accepted” and “Rejected” states to the configuration window’s
accept()and
reject()methods. This ensured that the wizard cleanly replaced the built-in dialog without leaving a “zombie” window behind. I’ve submitted a merge request for these changes so it can be reviewed and integrated upstream.
R / R-Script
Rlang ☛ ggplot2 4.0.0 is coming and why ultimately it’s on YOU to ensure your environments are reproducible
It looks like a major update to {ggplot2} is coming (version 4.0.0), where Posit is switching the internals from S3 to S7. This will break many reverse dependencies of {ggplot2} (a reverse dependency is a package that depends on {ggplot2}), and so Posit is following the recommendation of the CRAN policies, which state that they should give a heads-up to devs of reverse dependencies and give them enough time to fix their packages. Posit even goes beyond that and is opening PRs to offer fixes themselves, which I think is really great.
