Standards: Open Document Format (ODF), DER, miniDVD

DER is a type-length-value (TLV) binary format. Which means serialized data is all of the form [type code][length][value], where value is always length bytes long. (Let’s Encrypt has a great introduction to DER if you’re interested.) The way length is encoded is itself variable length, if length is 8, its encoded as a single [0x08] byte. If length is 100, its encoded two bytes [0x81, 0x64]. If you’re serializing some data, and you’re just filling in your buffer from left to right, this gives you an interesting challenge: either you need to know how long each value is going to be when you start serializing, or you have to do some tricks.