EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



Yes, a new-generation of EasyOS is on the way. Built with the new woofQ2, with APT package management. Recent posts:

WoofQ2 the next generation Woof? — June 18, 2025

Exploring debootstrap — June 12, 2025

There has to be a screen snapshot. Haven't decided on the final wallpaper; this looks nice:

The drive-image file is 989MB (MiB), which is good, as I was aiming to keep it under 1GB.



The guys on the forum were recently discussing how to install an equalizer. This EasyOS V7-alpha has a new music player, with equalizer plugin:

Previously, Easy has Audacious music player. That one requires the gtk libraries; however the Audacious developers have moved to Qt6, and that latter one is in the Debian Trixie repository. Unfortunately, brings in Qt6 and lots of other dependencies that bloats the size of the drive-image file too much. Have to keep the download size reasonable small.

