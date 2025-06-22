news

Quoting: I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It) —

Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system? I recently put this to the test by installing KDE Plasma alongside Ubuntu's default GNOME setup. Unfortunately, it turned out to be more of a headache than I expected.

As a KDE Plasma fan, I've never really loved Ubuntu's customized take on the GNOME desktop environment (DE). Still, Ubuntu remains the most popular distro, so I keep it around for testing and experimentation. My latest experiment was setting up a system where I could quickly switch to standard Ubuntu for testing and screenshots, then jump back to my main KDE Plasma environment—all without having to reboot my system. To do this, I decided to install KDE Plasma on top of Ubuntu and work with a system that had two DEs. Here's how that went!