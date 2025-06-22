Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Sections in LaTeX with Gummi Editor

After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!  

LinuxGizmos.com

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

Free and Open Source Software

XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut

  
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches

  
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon

  
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025


  
 


 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming: Another Fake 'Survey' (Microsoft Sponsored), R, Python

  
Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Printing, Right To Repair, and More

  
today's howtos

  
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon

  
Android Leftovers

  
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released

  
About Plasma’s X11 session

  
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.

 
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem

  
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

  
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later

  
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro

  
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try

  
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)

  
Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Standards: Open Document Format (ODF), DER, miniDVD

  
Security Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report

  
Web Browsers/Web Software Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts and New GNU/Linux Videos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Kindergarten 3, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

  
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.4

 
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever

  
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds

  
Security Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, RP2040, and More

  
Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam

  
today's howtos

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat Focus on Buzzwords, Hype, and Products

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s ‘Suitable for Old and New Computers’

  
Android Leftovers

  
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets

  
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets

 
Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.5 today as a new stable update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

  
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux

  
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"

  
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It’s available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson

 
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how

  
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More

  
Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
