Watermark is an easy-to-use application that allows users to add custom watermarks to their images. This application is used to combat identity theft by securing official documents with a watermark.

The application will add the watermark across the entire image, including the date and time. If someone uses this document for anything other than insurance, you can state that this document was sent solely for your insurance purposes

It supports various image formats and provides expert options to customize the watermark text and appearance.

This is free and open source software.