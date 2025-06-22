news
Free and Open Source Software
Watermark add watermarks to images
Watermark is an easy-to-use application that allows users to add custom watermarks to their images. This application is used to combat identity theft by securing official documents with a watermark.
The application will add the watermark across the entire image, including the date and time. If someone uses this document for anything other than insurance, you can state that this document was sent solely for your insurance purposes
It supports various image formats and provides expert options to customize the watermark text and appearance.
Demolito is a UCI chess engine
Demolito is a UCI chess engine.
As such, it is a command line program, which is not designed to be used directly, but instead through an UCI capable UI, such as CuteChess or Banksia, or c-chess-cli.
Qtel - EchoLink client
Qtel, the Qt EchoLink client, is a graphical application used to access the EchoLink network.
EchoLink allows licensed Amateur Radio stations to communicate with one another over the Internet, using streaming-audio technology. The program allows worldwide connections to be made between stations, or from computer to station, greatly enhancing Amateur Radio’s communications capabilities.
Encoding Explorer transforms characters into binary
Encoding Explorer is a tool for learning character encoding.
RBDOOM-3-BFG is a modernization effort of DOOM-3-BFG
Experience the ultimate modernization of DOOM-3-BFG with RBDOOM-3-BFG! This source port brings cutting-edge technology to the classic, featuring PSX-style and 8/16-bit retro rendering modes, immersive CRT filters, enhanced global illumination PBR lighting, and realistic blood effects. Designed for both retro enthusiasts and casual gamers, RBDOOM-3-BFG delivers a complete overhaul while staying true to the original gameplay.
This version reintroduces the iconic classic flashlight as an option, letting you experience the suspense and atmosphere of DOOM 3 just as you remember it. Now requiring Vulkan and supporting Wayland, it’s the definitive way to relive DOOM 3 with a fresh, modern twist.
Chronograph - sync lyrics of your loved songs
Chronograph is an app for syncing song lyrics by timestamps.
Chronograph supports .ogg, .flac, .mp3, .m4a, .opus and .wav media formats. Also it supports .aac format, but without metadata reading, editing and automatic publishing to the LRClib. You can import lyrics from Clipboard, File or from LRClib and export your lyrics to these destinations
