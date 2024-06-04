Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 04, 2024



Ubuntu Core 24 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

Highlights include validation sets for creating custom Ubuntu Core images, greater control over automatic network requests, offline remodeling, improved GPU integration for AIoT and graphics applications, and support for Ubuntu Frame, Canonical’s secure display server for embedded Linux.

