Linux users are finally realizing what it takes to help others make the switch

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



Quoting: Linux could finally be making the right moves to grow —

Linux has always struggled to attract enough mainstream PC owners to make the switch from Windows. Traditionally, the operating system has always been viewed as one reserved for tech-savvy individuals and those who could be considered enthusiasts. What is changing, however, is how approachable Linux is becoming to mainstream audiences. Gaming is a huge portion of the Windows market and is now more viable than ever.