posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025



Quoting: Securonis Linux - privacy and security-focused distribution - LinuxLinks —

Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch. It features a preconfigured tool that routes all traffic through the Tor network, and includes various privacy tools and custom-built utilities.

Using the lightweight MATE desktop, Securonis can run in live mode or be installed permanently via the Calamares installer. Its goal is to offer a secure and privacy-respecting system that’s suitable for everyday use.

At its core lies a custom tool named Seconionis, which forces all incoming and outgoing traffic through the Tor network. This tool also modifies kernel and network configurations to minimize the risk of data leakage.