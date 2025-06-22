news
Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Printing, Right To Repair, and More
Hackaday ☛ Converting An E-Paper Photo Frame Into Weather Map
Here’s a great hack sent in to us from [Simon]. He uses an e-paper photo frame as a weather map!
US Navy Times ☛ Navy uses 3-D printing to manufacture destroyer parts
The Naval Sea Systems Command engineering directorate has streamlined a manufacturing process to allow for the 3-D printing of parts for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Recent NAVSEA guidance allows waterfront engineers to use additive manufacturing, better known as 3-D printing, to produce vessel parts and components classified as low-risk — meaning parts that are not vital to the safety and function of the ship.
Hackaday ☛ EU Ecodesign For Smartphones Including Right To Repair Now In Effect
Starting June 20th, any cordless phone, smartphone, or feature phone, as well as tablets (7 – 17.4″ screens) have to meet Ecodesign requirements. In addition there is now mandatory registration with the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL). The only exception are phones and tablets with a flexible (rollable) main display, and tablets that do not use a mobile OS, i.e. not Android, iPadOS, etc. These requirements include resistance to drops, scratches and water, as well as batteries that last at least 800 cycles.
Tom's Hardware ☛ 3D-printed drill press can drill through metal — costs around $45 to create your own drill press
DC Sets' YouTube channel shows off its 3D printable drill press, which it created to drill holes in brass PCB M2 standoffs.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nintendo Switch 2 motherboards with chips are already available for $124 in China — PCBs sourced directly from the production line
A user on the Chinese online marketplace Goofish is offering what appears to be the Nintendo Switch 2's motherboard for just $124.