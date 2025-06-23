news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Devices/Embedded
Jan Lukas Else ☛ My improved 5G setup - Jan-Lukas Else
Last year, I documented my “perfect” 5G setup. Yesterday, that Quectel modem was sold. So, what prompted the change, and how am I online now?
I sold the modem because I found a more effective solution for my needs. My setup now uses OpenWRT on a GL.iNet Flint 2 router, which connects to a Zyxel NR7302 Outdoor 5G modem.
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS
HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release
The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.
