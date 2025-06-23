Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

Last year, I documented my “perfect” 5G setup. Yesterday, that Quectel modem was sold. So, what prompted the change, and how am I online now?

I sold the modem because I found a more effective solution for my needs. My setup now uses OpenWRT on a GL.iNet Flint 2 router, which connects to a Zyxel NR7302 Outdoor 5G modem.