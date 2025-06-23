news
Software: Casilda 0.9.0, GNU Parallel 20250622, and More
-
GNOME ☛ Juan Pablo Ugarte: Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!
Native rendering Release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda, a simple Wayland compositor widget for Gtk 4 which can be used to embed other processes windows in your Gtk 4 application.
The main feature of this release is dmabuf support which allow clients to use hardware accelerated libraries for their rendering brought to you by Val Packet!
-
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20250622 ('Павутина') released
GNU Parallel 20250622 ('Павутина') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
GNU Parallel is a seriously underrated tool, at least based on how little I hear people talk about it (and how often I possibly over-use it)
-
It's FOSS ☛ Btop++: GNU/Linux System Monitoring Tool That is Definitely Better than Top
A sleek terminal-based system monitor that gives you detailed insights to your resources and processes.
-
Linuxiac ☛ IceWM 3.8 Window Manager Released with Faster Theme Loading
IceWM 3.8 window manager for the X Window System improves performance with faster Themes menu loading, optimized resource graphs, and more.