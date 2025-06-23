Tux Machines

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

postmarketOS 25.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings Support for New Devices and systemd

Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.

news

Software: Casilda 0.9.0, GNU Parallel 20250622, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2025

Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
today's howtos
EasyOS and Debian: Staying with Xorg/X11, Coding Notes, and More
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Free and Open Source Software
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda
Enterprise Linux Security and Android "Apps" on Raspberry Pi
Today in Techrights
Linux users are finally realizing what it takes to help others make the switch
Linux has always struggled to attract enough mainstream PC owners to make the switch from Windows
You Can Get KDE's Dolphin File Manager on Windows, and It’s Weird
Dolphin is the default file manager on the KDE desktop
Official Announcement: MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64 - Major Update Available!
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming: Another Fake 'Survey' (Microsoft Sponsored), R, Python
Open Hardware/Modding: 3-D Printing, Right To Repair, and More
today's howtos
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon
Previously, Easy has Audacious music player
Android Leftovers
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released
A very long awaited milestone has been reached
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)
Free and Open Source Software
Tux Machines and Prevailing in Court [original]
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Standards: Open Document Format (ODF), DER, miniDVD
Security Leftovers
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report
Web Browsers/Web Software Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts and New GNU/Linux Videos
Programming Leftovers
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Kindergarten 3, and More
Android Leftovers
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Free and Open Source Software
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!
This week we released Plasma 6.4
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, RP2040, and More
Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam
