GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 316: KDE Plasma 6.4, Arch GNU/Linux Wine, Kali Linux, Valve flips the Proton switch, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a jam packed episode for you. The KDE team have released a brand new version of the Plasma desktop. We’re also going to talk about some big changes coming to Arch GNU/Linux and the pentesting distro, Kali Linux.
00:50 KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Released
07:56 Arch GNU/Linux switches to WoW64 Wine
10:51 Kali GNU/Linux 2025.2 Released
16:37 Valve hits 20,000 playable Steam Deck games and flips Proton on by default
19:36 DreamWorks Animation's OpenMoonRay adds NUMA Support
22:26 20 Years of the Open Invention Network
24:19 SDL Implements the Pointer Warp Protocol
29:31 Outro
Tom's Hardware ☛ Legendary Sound Blaster ISA sound card gets a driver update 30 years later — patch squashes first bug report after 25 years
Creative Sound Blaster AWE32 fixes arrive for the Linux 6.16-rc3 kernel.
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/sysadmin/VirtualScreensVsWindowGroups
I've written about how I use virtual screens in my desktop environment, although a bit of that is now out of date. The short summary is that I mostly have a main virtual screen and then 'overflow' virtual screens where I move to if I need to do something else without cleaning up the main virtual screen (as a system administrator, I can be quite interrupt-driven or working on more than one thing at once). This sounds a lot like window groups, and I'm sure I could do it with them in another window manager. The advantage to me of fvwm's virtual screens is that it's very easy to move windows from one to another.
KTimeTracker 6.0.0 has been released
It took a year for me to actually make a release, but KTimeTracker 6.0.0 is now out!
Major changes
The major thing about it is that KTimeTracker has been ported to Qt6. For end users this means up-to-date GNU/Linux distributions that had orphaned KTimeTracker will get the package back once a package maintainer steps up.
Kevin Fenzi: 10 days to datacenter move
Super busy recently focused on the datacenter move that's happening in just 10 days! (I hope).
The Register UK ☛ EDB enhances PostgreSQL analytics with open source add-ons
EDB claimed the new engine, which pushes queries to open source Apache DataFusion, returned queries 30x faster than standard Postgres while tiering offloads cold transactional data to storage is up 18x more cost-efficient.
Jono Alderson ☛ The long-term cost of short-term platforms
But under the surface, something important isn’t happening.
You’re not planning your content model. You’re not thinking about how you’ll manage products at scale, or publish articles in multiple languages, or segment your customers across regions. You’re not asking how this platform handles canonical logic, image delivery, caching, structured data, or version control.
