GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Over the past few posts I’ve set up a Windows VM with USB passthrough, and attempted to reverse-engineer the official drivers, As I was doing that, I also thought I’d message the vendor and ask them if they could share any specifications or docs regarding their protocol. To my surprise, Nanoleaf tech support responded to me within 4 hours, with a full description of the protocol that’s used both by the Desk Dock as well as their RGB strips. The docs mostly confirmed what I had already discovered independently, but there were a couple of other minor features as well (like power and brightness management) that I did not know about, which was helpful.

Today, we’re going to take a crack at writing a driver based on the (reverse-engineered) protocol, while also keeping the official documentation at hand. One small problem, though: I’ve never written a Linux device driver before, nor interacted with any USB device as anything else but a user.