news
EasyOS and Debian: Staying with Xorg/X11, Coding Notes, and More
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Xorg/X11 lives on!
I recently posted how I intend to "position" EasyOS going forward, so as to clarify how it differs from other Linux distributions. Some mumblings on this topic here:
Yeah, so have decided not to move to Wayland. Then I wondered, given the corporate juggernauts controlling Linux, how long can EasyOS maintain that defiance?
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Blueman replaces BluePup in Easy Excalibur
Have posted recently about the new woofQ2, building with Debian's APT, and creating Easy Excalibur (Excalibur is Devuan's equivalence to Debian Trixie).
EasyOS has, since 2016, had BluePup, which is a GUI wrapper around the 'bluetoothctl' CLI utility available in the 'bluez' package. I also created 'bluepup_tray', a tray applet that displays if Bluetooth is active or not, and clicking on it launches BluePup. Wrote about BluePup a few times in this blog, see this one: [...]
-
Iustin Pop: Coding, as we knew it, has forever changed
Back when I was terribly naÃ¯ve
When I was younger, and definitely naie, I was so looking forward to AI, which will help us write lots of good, reliable code faster. Well, principally me, not thinking what impact it will have industry-wide. Other more general concerns, like societal issues, role of humans in the future and so on were totally not on my radar.
-
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Superimposed codes
I had a peculiar question at work recently, and it went off of a tangent that was way too long and somewhat interesting, so I wanted to share.
The question is: Can you create a set of N-bit numbers (codes), so that
a) Neither is a subset of each other, and
b) Neither is a subset of the OR of two of the others?
-
Craig Small: epoll on pidfd
The GNU/Linux kernel has an interesting file descriptor called pidfd. As the name imples, it is a file descriptor to a pid or a specific process. The nice thing about it is that is guaranteed to be for the specific process you expected when you got that pidfd. A process ID, or PID, has no reuse guarantees, which means what you think process 1234 is and what the kernel knows what process 1234 is could be different because your process exited and the process IDs have looped around.
pidfds are *odd*, they’re half a “normal” file descriptor and half… something else. That means some file descriptor things work and some fail in odd ways.
stat()works, but using them in the first parameter of
openat()will fail.