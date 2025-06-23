news
Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Various Changes
Still powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 release adds the dhcpcd-base package in the live system as a replacement for the deprecated dhclient package, adds krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in the live packages list, and adds the ldap-utils package in the live system.
This release also adds the archivemount and linux-cpupower packages in the live system and updates the Partclone utility to version 0.3.37, which should fix an issue affecting the restoring of a disk drive formatted with the exFAT file system.