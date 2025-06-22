news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

Both are based on Debian, so you know they’re going to be user-friendly.

The interesting thing about SolydXK is that the website advertises the distributions for small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and home users.

Not gonna lie, I like the way the development team markets the distribution and wish more would follow suit. Why? Because Linux is the perfect OS for each of those categories. Not only is it more reliable and secure than proprietary OSes, it’s also more flexible and cost-effective.