SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Sections in LaTeX with Gummi Editor

After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!  

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025

SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar

Both are based on Debian, so you know they’re going to be user-friendly.

The interesting thing about SolydXK is that the website advertises the distributions for small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and home users.

Not gonna lie, I like the way the development team markets the distribution and wish more would follow suit. Why? Because Linux is the perfect OS for each of those categories. Not only is it more reliable and secure than proprietary OSes, it’s also more flexible and cost-effective.

XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11
Denmark's Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Tux Machines and Prevailing in Court
Microsofters spent a fortune in vain
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Linux related
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 'Oracular Oriole', which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
 
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon
Previously, Easy has Audacious music player
Google Drive for Android gets a video player upgrade and better upload tools
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released
A very long awaited milestone has been reached
About Plasma's X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team's plans for X11 support going forward.
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That's a Problem
Rocky Linux delivers stability
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar
If you're looking for an outstanding mix of familiarity, reliability, ease of management and customization, SolydXK should not be overlooked
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later
North Korea is an interesting country to look at from a technology perspective
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro
I love the idea that my computer is free from spyware
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try
The world of Linux is constantly evolving, with new distributions emerging and existing ones refining their approach
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)
Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system
One of the best RPGs of all time is coming to Android on August 5
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Critter is a chess UCI engine
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!
This week we released Plasma 6.4
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever
There's also a list of five reasons to upgrade your old computer to Linux, which are...
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds
antiX Linux: A 'Proudly Anti-Fascist' Distro That's 'Suitable for Old and New Computers'
We find a Linux distro that runs on computers big and small—and centers its identity on an antifascist stance
Samsung's Android XR Headset Scheduled for October Launch
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux
I am a Windows user through and through. However, I often dabble with Linux
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"
The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It's available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how
I'm always on the lookout for apps to make it easier to work between Linux and Android
Gemini Protocol Turns 6!
today!
