posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2025



Quoting: 7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro —

Qubes consists of virtual machines, aka AppVMs. It protects the root file system of these AppVMs from permanent changes. It resets system changes when I reboot the AppVM—peace of mind. What is a virtual machine? A virtual machine is a piece of software that simulates hardware environments; one can then install operating systems into it.

AppVMs are based on templates, aka TemplateVMs. The TemplateVMs provide the root file system, and AppVMs provide the user files. Together they provide a complete system.

Unless I keep a close watch on my system, I can't truly know what may lurk in the depths after prolonged use. Rootkits are sophisticated software, and they do a good job at hiding malware. It requires specialist skills to remove such malware, and so most people choose to reinstall their system instead.