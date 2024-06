posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Linux 40 election results – Fedora Community Blog —

The F40 election cycle had a few new records this cycle! One being the inclusion of the EPEL Steering /committee, and the second being the transition of the Council Election to once-per-year.

Thank you to everyone who voted and to our candidates, and congradulations to the newly elected members of Council, FESCo, Mindshare & EPEL Steering Committee