The War on Free Software Reporters - Part I - Why Techrights Cannot be Censored (and Won't be Censored)
Microsoft remains by far the biggest culprit
New
The War on Free Software Reporters - Part II - Antisocial Mobs
how various GNU/Linux bloggers got "canceled" over the years
Microsoft's Share of Physical Web Servers Fell From 9.14% to 9.04% in One Month
What's interesting to us is how Microsoft continues moving down in everything measured
Links 31/05/2024: Escalations in Ukraine and Russia, National Reporter's Shield Law in US
Links for the day
Links 31/05/2024: Generating and Using Identifiers, Why Unicode
Links for the day
[Meme] Never "Missing Out" in FOSS Conferences
The sexists who objectify women and bully women are going to FOSS events in pursuit of sex, according to themselves
Racism, Ageism, and Ableism at IBM/Red Hat and Kyndryl
IBM's Kyndryl is now accused of "racial, age, disability discrimination"
In Spite of Boot-locking (Trying to Make It Hard If Not Impossible to Install BSDs and GNU/Linux on New PCs) Microsoft's Grip is Rapidly Slipping
Escaping the Microsoft prison
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 30, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, May 30, 2024
Microsoft's Problem in Puerto Rico
Notice how much Windows has fallen
Gemini Links 31/05/2024: MNT Pocket Reform and Benben v0.5.0
Links for the day
"I once preached peaceful coexistence with Windows. You may laugh at my expense
NewI deserve it." -Be's CEO Jean-Louis Gassée
Execution of Red Hat: But I helped promote Azure and .NET
In Many Countries Vista 11's Market Share Goes Down, Not Up (Even Microsoft-Funded Mainstream Media Admits This)
More people are moving to GNU/Linux
