Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla ☛ Investing in what moves the internet forward
Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire and our independence shapes everything we build. This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better. And it means we have to be intentional about where we invest our time and resources so we can make the biggest impact.
Kev Quirk ☛ 📝 22 May 2025 at 22:12 - Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a...
You’re pretty much entirely funded by Google. Go home, Mozilla. You’re drunk.
LWN ☛ Mozilla is shutting down Pocket
Mozilla Kills Pocket & Fakespot to Focus on Firefox - OMG! Ubuntu
Mozilla Shuts Down Pocket and Fakespot Services
Pocket, the popular read-it-later and content discovery app, will officially shut down on July 8, 2025. Starting May 22, users can no longer download Pocket or purchase new Premium subscriptions. Existing subscriptions will be canceled, and refunds will be processed automatically for annual plans.
Users can export their saved content until October 8, 2025, after which all Pocket data will be permanently deleted. Developers will also cease having API access on that date.
Moreover, Fakespot, an AI-powered extension that evaluates the authenticity of online product reviews, will discontinue service on July 1, 2025, with Firefox’s integrated Review Checker feature shutting down earlier, on June 10.
Mozilla will shut down Pocket
Shutting Down Pocket
Pocket is Saying Goodbye: What You Need to Know
Mozilla Finally To Shut Down Pocket – Life on the Wicked Stage: Act 3
It’s not a surprise to me given how poorly the app was treated after Mozilla took it over in 2017. The read it later service became almost unusable and I had gradually moved away from my reliance on it for bookmarking web links. My move away quickened once they decided to discontinue the Mac app. Making it a web only app ironically led to a pretty horrible user experience.