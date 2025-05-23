Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

The FOSS recreation of AmigaOS is making progress. A new edition runs entirely from a USB key, so you can temporarily turn your PC into an Amiga – without any tricky installation process.

The AROS Research OS – AROS for short – has been around for 30 years, but it keeps a relatively low profile compared to more visible FOSS OSes such as Linux, the BSDs, or even Haiku. In April, a new x86-64 port was released, complementing the existing ports for x86-32, Motorola 68000, PowerPC, and Arm processor architectures. Downloads are already available, but it's early days, and more complete distributions should follow soon. The AROS News site regularly publishes bulletins describing what's new.