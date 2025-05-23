news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
The Register UK ☛ AROS turns any PC into an Amiga with USB-bootable distro
The FOSS recreation of AmigaOS is making progress. A new edition runs entirely from a USB key, so you can temporarily turn your PC into an Amiga – without any tricky installation process.
The AROS Research OS – AROS for short – has been around for 30 years, but it keeps a relatively low profile compared to more visible FOSS OSes such as Linux, the BSDs, or even Haiku. In April, a new x86-64 port was released, complementing the existing ports for x86-32, Motorola 68000, PowerPC, and Arm processor architectures. Downloads are already available, but it's early days, and more complete distributions should follow soon. The AROS News site regularly publishes bulletins describing what's new.
Programming/Development
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.3.22RC1 and 8.4.8RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.8RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.22RC1 are available
Standards/Consortia
Document Foundation ☛ Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals Think about all the documents you have created in your lifetime: School assignments. Work presentations and reports. Household budgets. Letters. Perhaps even a personal diary or your CV.
