posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Quoting: KDE Apps Initiative —

A bit like Nate’s “5 minutes bugs” initiative, I’m announcing a new initiative to improve our applications ecosystem. The goal is to improve the quality and quantity of KDE applications and the number of application contributors. For anybody who knows me, it is not that surprising. Inside KDE, I have been mainly involved in apps for many years. I worked on all areas, from development (maintaining or co-maintaining many apps like NeoChat, Kontrast, MarkNote, Tokodon, and Arianna, and contributing to numerous other apps, but also design, promotion, websites (e.g., apps.kde.org) and even a bit of packaging (Flatpak and to a lesser extent Windows). Hopefully, making this a bit more public and making this an initiative with a bit more coordination will encourage more people to help :)

The good thing is that we don’t start from zero. In almost 30 years, KDE developers have developed over 200 applications, covering many use cases, from high-quality applications for artists (Krita, Kdenlive, Glaxnimate) to educational and office apps. We also have...