Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More
LWN ☛ Home Assistant deprecates the "core" and "supervised" installation modes
Our recent article on Home Assistant
observed that the project emphasizes installations using its own Linux
distribution or within containers. The project has now made that emphasis
rather stronger with this
announcement of the deprecation of the "core" and "supervised"
installation modes, which allowed Home Assistant to be installed as an
ordinary application on a GNU/Linux system.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino launches Nano Connector Carrier and seven Modulino expansion nodes
The Arduino Nano Connector Carrier is a compact add-on board designed for the Arduino Nano boards to allow easy connection to Qwiic, Grove, and Modulino expansion modules. The company also announced seven new Modulino nodes that are available individually for user input (e.g. button, knob), sensors (IMU, ToF), audio output, and a short RGD LED strip.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Supercon 2025 Call For Participation: We Want You!
We’re tremendously excited to be able to announce that the Hackaday Supercon is on for 2025, and will be taking place October 31st through November 2nd in Pasadena, California.
Olimex ☛ New anodized aluminum Clip for DIN rail and plastic seat allow easy snap mount of ESP32-POE and ESP32-POE-ISO on standard DIN rail
The aluminum clip snaps on DIN rail and hold tight the board.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Pet Hacks Contest: Loko Tracks Fido With LoRa And GPS
Some projects start as hacks, and end as products — that’s the case for [Akio Sato]’s project Loko, the LoRa/GPS tracker that was entered in our 2025 Pet Hacks Contest. The project dates all the way back to 2019 on Hackaday.io, and through its logs you can see its evolution up to the announcement that Loko is available from SeeedStudio.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Adafruit Hit With $36K Tariff Bill on 1,000 lbs of Electronics
Adafruit CEO responds to The Lunduke Journal with details and stays non-political about changing tariffs.