GNU/Linux Leftovers

Hello. It is May, my favourite month. I’m in Manchester, mainly as I’m moving projects at work, and its useful to do that face-to-face.

For the last 2 and a half years, my job has mostly involved a huge, old application inside a big company, which I can’t tell you anything about. I learned a lot about how to tackle really, really big software problems where nobody can tell you how the system works and nobody can clearly describe the problem they want you to solve. It was the first time in a long time that I worked on production infrastructure, in that, we could have caused major outages if we rolled out bad changes. Our team didn’t cause any major outages in all that time. I will take that as a sign of success. (There’s still plenty of legacy application to decommission, but it’s no longer my problem).