GNU/Linux Leftovers

Sven Hoexter: pflogsumm 1.1.6
Mainly relevant for the few who still run their own mail server and use Postfix + pflogsumm.
Few weeks back Jim contacted me that he's going to pick up work on pflogsumm again, and as first step wanted to release 1.1.6 to incorporate patches from the Debian package. That one is now released. Since we're already in the Trixie freeze the package is in experimental, but as usual should be fine to install manually.
How to Install SeaMonkey on FunOS
SeaMonkey is a powerful all-in-one internet suite that combines a web browser, email and newsgroup client, HTML editor, and IRC chat application into one package. It’s ideal for users who prefer a traditional interface and want a single tool for multiple internet-related tasks.
Network World ☛ How to Use the tldr Command in Linux | Quick Alternative to Man Pages
Learn how to use the tldr command in Linux for quick, easy-to-read command examples—no more digging through lengthy man pages! In this Linux tip, Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the "Unix as a Second Language" blog on NetworkWorld, explains how tldr can help you understand common Linux commands like date with simple, practical examples.
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 22/05/2025
Hello. It is May, my favourite month. I’m in Manchester, mainly as I’m moving projects at work, and its useful to do that face-to-face.
For the last 2 and a half years, my job has mostly involved a huge, old application inside a big company, which I can’t tell you anything about. I learned a lot about how to tackle really, really big software problems where nobody can tell you how the system works and nobody can clearly describe the problem they want you to solve. It was the first time in a long time that I worked on production infrastructure, in that, we could have caused major outages if we rolled out bad changes. Our team didn’t cause any major outages in all that time. I will take that as a sign of success. (There’s still plenty of legacy application to decommission, but it’s no longer my problem).
GNOME ☛ Engagement Blog: Call for Participation
We are putting out a call for participation to create a small team to promote End of 10. Supporting the endof10 gives us a unique opportunity to reach disaffected backdoored Windows users who are forced to buy a new computer to use the latest backdoored Windows 11. >
Launchpad News: Sunsetting Launchpad’s mailing lists
What are Launchpad’s mailing lists?
Launchpad’s mailing lists are team-based mailing lists, which means that each team can have one of them. E-mails from Launchpad’s mailing lists contain `lists.launchpad.net ` in their address.
For more information on the topic please see https://help.launchpad.net/ListHelp.
CNX Software ☛ Apacer PT25R-Pi HAT SSD for Raspberry Pi 5 integrates 60GB to 480GB BGA SSD, supports CoreSnapshot 2 Backup and Recovery function
Apacer PT25R-Pi HAT SSD is an upcoming HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 or compatible SBCs with a PCIe FFC connector that integrates a BGA SSD chip with 60 GB to 480GB capacity, and supports advanced features like CoreSnapshot 2 backup and recovery solution, write protect, instant keychange for improved security, and power loss protection. We’ve already seen many Raspberry Pi HATs for NVMe SSDs, but those are typically designed for M.2 SSD modules. The PT25R-Pi HAT SSD comes with built-in storage on the HAT, so it’s basically plug-and-play, and all the user has to do is install the HAT and connect the cable.
CNX Software ☛ Infineon PSoC 4100T Plus multi-sense Arm Cortex-M0+ MCU supports ML-based liquid level sensing, wake-on-touch with 8µA deep sleep mode
Infineon PSoC 4100T Plus is a new low-power Arm Cortex-M0+ MCU designed for battery-powered or low-power embedded systems that require advanced capacitive touch and proximity sensing. The microcontroller comes with 128 KB of flash, 32 KB of SRAM, and an 8 KB ROM. One of the most interesting features of this MCU is Infineon’s fifth-generation CapSense MSCLP technology, which enables high-resolution, low-power capacitive sensing even in deep sleep mode (as low as 8 µA). Its capacitive sensing uses both self and mutual capacitance methods, supported by analog front-end filtering, sigma-delta modulation, and digital filtering techniques, delivering a signal-to-noise ratio greater than 5:1 for accurate detection.
Zimbabwe ☛ What’s New in Android 16: Material 3 Expressive, Live Updates, and More
With so few Pixels out in the wild, we sometimes forget to talk about Google’s vision for what Android should look like.
